Culture – Sílvia Pérez Cruz: “Art as expression seems like salvation to me”







Sílvia Pérez Cruz: "Art as expression seems like salvation to me"

Flamenco, jazz, folk, bolero and fado: all these musical styles are tools that Sílvia Pérez Cruz uses to express her art. She shows it with her latest album, 'Toda la vida, un día'; a musical journey in five movements that seeks to reflect on life and death through sounds, textures and songs in three languages.