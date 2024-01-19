Friday, January 19, 2024
Culture – Sílvia Pérez Cruz: “Art as expression seems like salvation to me”

January 19, 2024
Flamenco, jazz, folk, bolero and fado: all these musical styles are tools that Sílvia Pérez Cruz uses to express her art. She shows it with her latest album, 'Toda la vida, un día'; a musical journey in five movements that seeks to reflect on life and death through sounds, textures and songs in three languages.

In this new Culture program on France 24, the sensitive Spanish singer-songwriter tells us behind the scenes of the composition of this seventh solo album and tells us about her love for music for all the emotions it manages to transmit.

