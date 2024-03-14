Ten years after her death, readers around the world can discover the posthumous novel by Colombian Nobel Prize winner Gabriel García Márquez about a woman who visits her mother's grave on a Caribbean island every August. At the end of his life, García Márquez considered that this story made no sense and was a waste of time, so he gave up finishing it.

But, after reviewing the manuscripts, his children determined that they contained the essence of the author who captivated and continues to captivate so many readers.

In this program, we also look at Paris Fashion Week and designer Mossi Traoré; and we close with the musical premieres of the week: 'You're hired', by NEIKED and Ayra Starr; 'Doctor (Work it out)', by Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus; 'Multicolor', by Emma Peters; and 'Tant pis', by Rim'K, TIF and Sofiane Pamart.