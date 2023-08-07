Venice, a World Heritage Site since 1987 and one of the most visited cities in the world, is being threatened. UNESCO experts want to declare it a city in danger, and denounce in a report the lack of measures in the face of mass tourism, urbanization and the dangers derived from climate change.

In this Culture programme, we also talk about ‘Helical Reality’a digital experience developed by the Venezuelan NGO ‘Voces de Memoria’ that seeks to portray the torture suffered by numerous detainees in the cells of the Helicoide, a building in which the intelligence service in Venezuela operates.

With a visor and sensors in their hands, the users of the ‘Helicoid Reality’ project can walk the corridors and the dark cells, they can also listen to the testimonies of prisoners. It is an initiative promoted by andhe journalist and activist Victor Navarro who was born for transmit what he lived and suffered thanks to virtual reality. The journalist says that she was inspired by the Anne Frank museum, the Jewish teenager who recounted in her diary how she hid from the Nazis for two years before being discovered and dying in a concentration camp. .

We also enter another artistic initiative and made to sensitize its visitors. ANDhe Barbican, one of the largest cultural centers in London, is hosting an exhibition entitled ‘Differently Various’ (Differently Diverse). All the works of art that compose it were made by people who have suffered brain injuries for different reasons, such as infections or strokes. They have the common denominator that Faced with these accidents of life, the creative process came as a rehabilitation tool.

We close with our section dedicated to the music and new releases that caught our attention this week: ‘New York’of the British American rock duo The Kills; ‘When I find you’, the actress and singer Juliana Velásquez; e ‘and Dor’, the Algerian Soolking and the Moroccan Dystinct.