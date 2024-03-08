





06:11 This black and white photo taken in May 1982 shows Japanese manga artist Akira Toriyama, whose death was announced on March 8, 2024. AFP – STR

In this chronicle we talk about the death of the influential and celebrated Japanese artist who invented 'Dragon Ball', the iconic manga that has sold more than 260 million copies worldwide. We also recommend the film 'I Captain', by Italian director Matteo Garonne, which tells the epic and dangerous odyssey of migration to Europe through two Senegalese teenagers. And we close with the musical premieres of Aya Nakamura with Ayra Starr, La Muchacha with La Farmakos, and Ivy Queen with Maria Becerra.