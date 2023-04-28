Questioned about a case of rape of a minor more than thirty years ago, the technician Alexi Stival, ‘Cuca’, He left his position as driver of the Brazilian club Corinthians, just a week after his appointment.

“I’m going out right now, it’s not what I wanted. You’ll have to wait a lifetime to be here,” lamented ‘Cuca’ after the game played by ‘Timao’ against Remo for the Brazil Cup on Wednesday night.

“It is a request from my family (…) tomorrow I will be home, I will take care of you,” he added. The club confirmed the departure of the coach in a statement posted on his website:

“Cuca has left his position at the request of his family, to resolve personal issues.”

The 59-year-old coach took office last Thursday at Corinthians with a contract until December, after the dismissal of Fernando Lazaro. But he was only on the bench for the São Paulo team for two games: the one on Wednesday, in which he qualified on penalties for the round of 16 of the Brazil Cup; and on Sunday, when they were defeated by Goiás (1-3) in the Brasileirao.

The announcement of the incorporation of Cuca last week had unleashed the indignation of Timao fans.

The case

In 1989, when he was a striker for Porto Alegre GuildCuca and two other players were sentenced in Swiss to 15 months in prison for his participation in sexual abuse with a minor under 13 years of age.

The players were in Bern for a friendly tournament in 1987. The sentence came when they had already returned to Brazil, a country that does not extradite its nationals.

Until now, this scandal had not stopped Cuca, who denies the charges, from developing his coaching career.

Among his achievements, he won the Copa Libertadores in 2013 with the Atletico Mineirowhich counted in its ranks with the star Ronaldinho, and the league in 2016 with palmeiras.

The Sport Club Corinthians Paulista confirms that the coach Cuca left the team command after a request from the family to resolve particular issues. We wish Cuca and her technical commission success in the future of her career. pic.twitter.com/6wQUL4tId2 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) April 27, 2023

In a similar case, Robinhoformer striker of AC Milan and Real Madrid, and sentenced in Italy to nine years in prison for a 2013 gang rape, remains free in Brazil. Italian justice has asked that he serve his sentence in Brazil, but the process could take years.

AFP