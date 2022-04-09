Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic rescued the three points from a Juventus stuck in the field of Cagliari (1-2) with a goal in the final minutes that serves the black and white team to stay in Champions League positions in the thirty-second day of Serie A.

Vlahovic arrived in January as the star and salvation of ‘Juve’. He started well, but since the end of February he couldn’t bring out his full potential. This Saturday in Cagliari he showed, with a goal based on power, quality and intelligence, why he is the center of the ‘Vecchia Signora’ long-term project.

victory worked

The transalpine team had the best game of the season against Inter in the Italian Derby last week, but lost. They couldn’t afford to lose this matchday against a Cagliari that is struggling not to be relegated, and luckily Vlahovic appeared to avoid it. Joao Pedro put the hosts ahead with a great goal from the edge of the area in one of the few occasions enjoyed by the Sardinian team.

Allegri’s men dominated from the start, but the goal never came. Cagliari’s good defense and the offensive error began to generate nerves despite not conceding dangerous chances. Locatelli equalized with a shot from the edge of the box, but the VAR warned the referee that Rabiot had deflected the ball slightly with his hand.

Goal disallowed, the first of a night that seemed complicated. When it seemed that Cagliari would be winning at the break, De Ligt equalized, in the last play of the first half, with a great header, free of a mark, to a pass from Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, who once again showed his great level.

Already in the second half, Chiellini finished off a loose ball in the area but the assistant raised the flag for offside.

Second goal disallowed, ‘Juve’ was desperate. But then Vlahovic appeared. He had spent the game fighting with his back to the rival center backs, leaving face to face, giving support, falling to the side, creating spaces… And in one of those he got a reward. He fell to receive to leave face, again, but they did not give it to him. He turned around and shot an uncheck between center backs that Dybala saw perfectly.

The Argentine executed the pass, Vlahovic arrived very forced but, with power, he threw himself to the ground and, with some luck due to a rebound, signed the final goal of the night, the one that is worth the three points and keeps Allegri calm, in ‘Champions’ positions in the absence of six days.

Cagliari, on the other hand, could not hold out and lost the opportunity to add a key point to certify their salvation with six games to go, in which they urgently need to score.

EFE

more sports news