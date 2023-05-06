Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Markus Söder is to be elected the top candidate of the CSU on Saturday. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The CSU will meet in Nuremberg on Saturday to officially elect party leader Markus Söder as the top candidate for the state elections.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder is to be elected by delegates as the top candidate for the state elections in autumn.

The CSU meets in Nuremberg on Saturday for a one-day party conference in Nuremberg.

Nuremberg – Five months before the Bavarian state elections, the CSU wants to officially choose Prime Minister and party leader Markus Söder as their top candidate at a party conference. The CSU board had recently unanimously proposed the 56-year-old. And the vote of the delegates in Nuremberg is only a formality. Voting is by show of hands only and without a formal count.

CSU party conference in Nuremberg: Söder’s party in the survey high

According to all current polls, the CSU can look calmly at the election on October 8th: it last ranged between 40 and 42 percent. That would be a clear improvement on the result of 2018, when the party only achieved 37.2 percent and lost its absolute majority in the state parliament. Since then, the Christian Social Party has governed in a coalition with the Free Voters. Söder has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to continue the alliance in the coming legislative period. On the other hand, he has repeatedly and vehemently ruled out a possible coalition with the Greens.

Most recently, the Bavarian Prime Minister once again made it clear that he saw his future in Bavaria and not in Berlin. On the ZDF talk show “Markus Lanz”, he said with regard to a possible offer for the chancellor candidacy from the Union: “Apart from the fact that it will not come: I am not available there.” Söder had already emphasized repeatedly before the 2021 federal election , wanting to stay in Bavaria, only to throw his hat in the ring for a possible candidacy a few months before the election. However, there was no candidacy. The Union ultimately sent Armin Laschet into the race. Söder received a lot of criticism from the CDU for his behavior.

CSU wants to decide on a basic program – classic location determination before the state elections

In addition, the CSU wants to decide on its new basic program at the one-day party conference. With this she wants to prepare herself for current and future challenges in times of the Ukraine war and after Corona. The approximately 90-page work, which the party recently presented to the public after around a year of work, is a classic positioning of the CSU as a conservative people’s party – but also with some new facets and emphasis. For example, the importance of renewable energies, a functioning health and pharmaceutical supply system and domestic food production are worked out.

The CSU is planning another major party conference for September, shortly before the state elections. The entire party executive, including Söder, will then be re-elected there as scheduled. This party conference should also last one day. In recent years, only one large party congress per year was usual, but then always over two days. (dpa/fd)