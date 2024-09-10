Mexico City.- President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum announced that tomorrow she will participate in a private event at the Military College together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“I have to finish a speech for tomorrow,” Sheinbaum said as she left a hotel in the south of the city, where she met with members of her next cabinet.

Sheinbaum will accompany López Obrador on a private visit to the facilities of the Heroic Military College. The event will take place in the morning, after the president’s daily press conference at the National Palace.

“(I will go) with the president, with the cadets of the Military College. We will send you the video (when it is finished),” added Sheinbaum aboard her vehicle.