The Cruz Azul Sports Club has begun to work on what will be the Winter pass market, to have its signings for the Clausura 2023 tournament as soon as possible, so possible signings have already begun to emerge and one of them would be the Colombian goalkeeper of the red and black of Atlas, Camilo Vargas.
As has transpired in recent days, the celestial dome would have as one of its objectives to strengthen its goal and what better than with one of the heroes of the red and black team in the bi-championship and who has been a fundamental piece for their recent success as well as becoming the best goalkeeper in its history, in this way the cement box would have put on the table an irresistible offer for his record.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Andre MarinCruz Azul would have already put a ‘blank check’ on Atlas to put a price on his goalkeeper and put the price on the 32-year-old goalkeeper’s pass so that it arrives as reinforcement to La Noria for Clausura 2023, which would not be cheap, since he recently extended his contract with the Guadalajara until June 2026.
It is worth mentioning that Jose de Jesus Corona remains firm as the starting goalkeeper of the cement team for the Clausura 2023, however, after the difficulties experienced by the cement team in the Apertura 2022, the new goalkeeper would enter the planning to prepare the replacement in the goal for when he arrives the moment that the celestial captain, already 41 years old, decides to hang up the gloves.
Thus, the worst scenario points to Sebastian Juradowho, despite the fact that he wanted to consolidate his career in the Machine, after the unfortunate semester of the cement team, would have already lost the trust of the board, so at this point he would be more outlined to go out in this transfer market, It even transpired that he could have an offer to go to Major League Soccer.
#Cruz #Azul #prepares #irresistible #offer #stay #Camilo #Vargas
Leave a Reply