Next Saturday, October 28, Blue Cross receives Lion in it Aztec stadium for their match on Matchday 14 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. Both teams have to go out and leave everything because despite being penultimate, the cement workers still have minimal chances of entering the Play-Inwhile the Esmeraldas are seventh and remain in a real fight to reach positions of League.
In the face of this commitment, there is good news for La Maquina because it recovers those suspended, the Paraguayan Juan Escobar and the Uruguayan Ignacio Riverotwo key pieces in the technician’s scheme Joaquin Moreno. However, they still will not have Erik Lirawho remains with the under-23 team in the Panamerican Games.
For now, the celestials do not have any injured players, so they could close their participation in a good way with their best men. Nevertheless, Carlos Salcedo You will have to be very careful because after the match against Tigers It was painted yellow again, only missing a preventive cardboard for it to be suspended. The Colombian is in the same way Diber Changing.
Blue Cross It is practically eliminated, the only thing missing is that mathematical logic puts them out. However, it seems that they are already thinking about Clausura 2024 because several names are beginning to be mentioned to be their reinforcements in the famous Stove Footballjust like the Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi (Toluca)the Argentine coach Diego Coccathe Argentine midfielder Juan Brunetta (Santos Laguna)the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas (Atlas)the Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas (PSG) and Alexis Vega (Chivas).
