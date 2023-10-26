BAD FORTUNE 😬

For the game between Cruz Azul and Tigres, the Machine will not have Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero and Erik Lira available.

The first two due to accumulation of yellow cards and Lira due to a call for the Pan American Games.

