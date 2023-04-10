The famous Doctor Simi continues to be present at the best events, as fans expect to see their favorite stars in concert to give them the iconic Mexican character, however, the singer Katy Perry was showered with criticism for the reaction when receiving the stuffed animal in full concert.

Katy Perry’s gesture generated controversy and a lot of controversy, because not all her Mexican fans were happy for what he did with Dr. Simi during his presentation in Las Vegas.

It was through social networks that he began to explore the moment that generated divisions of opinion among fans of the composer born in Santa Barbara, California, United States, since many were disappointed.

One of the users who shared the moment that filled everyone with doubts was the ‘perrysafeplace’ account on the digital platform of Twitter, where he revealed the controversial situation experienced by the interpreter of ‘Dark House’, during his residency in Las Vegas.

The famous 38-year-old received the customized Farmacias Similares advertising mascot, however, during the clip, it was appreciated that she did not return it, for this reason, Internet users began to judge her, since she has been a figure that Mexicans are fond of.

For this reason, it is said that the singer joined the list of celebrities who rejected the famous moment in full concert, since she is not the first public figure to return the stuffed animal to the people who threw it at her.

Since the singer was in a presentation in Las Vegas, Nevada, when she grabbed the stuffed animal, picked it up, and returned it, for which everyone was surprised, because when they took it, they believed that she would keep it.

However, in another of the clips, the singer was seen with another young guest, who also gave her a stuffed animal, and at that moment she did take care of it as if it were a newborn.