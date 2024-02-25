Cristiano Ronaldo He never misses the goal and this Sunday he scored with Al Nassr in the victory against Al Shabab, 2-3, in the Arab League.

The Portuguese opened the scoring with a penalty kick, in the 21st minute of the first half.

Not everything was joy. The rival fans, to provoke the Portuguese, shouted choruses of “Messi, Messi, Messi”which unleashed Cristiano's embarrassing reaction.

Ronaldo made obscene gestures with his arms, which has earned him global criticism on social media.

CR7 recently experienced a similar situation with rival fans and also reacted angrily.

