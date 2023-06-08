The Criterium du Dauphine is a multi-stage cycling race that takes place in the French Alps. This competition is usually held in June and marks one of the most important mountain races.

Over time, the classic race has served as a traditional control to prepare cyclists prior to the Tour de France. In 1947, the competition was created thanks to Georges Cazeneuve, a well-known journalist, and the French newspaper ‘Le Dauphiné’.

What are the stages of the race?



The great pre-Tour de France will take place from June 4 to 11, 2023. There are eight stages that predominate in the mountains. Here we explain what the route is and where it will go.

– Stage 1: it will take place on June 4 in the French commune of Chambon-sur-Lac, located in the Auvergne region, with a 157-kilometre route.

– Stage 2: on June 5, the route will be from Brassac-les-Mines to Chaise-Dieu, in the same Auvergne region, with a distance of 167 kilometers.

– Stage 3: Tuesday, June 6, in the commune of Monistrol-sur-Loire, located in the Auvergne region, Aldo Loire department, with a journey of 191 kilometers.

– Stage 4: the fourth route will take place, on Wednesday, June 7, from the commune of Cours to Belmont-De-Loire, and it will be a 31.1-kilometre time trial.

– Stage 5: starts on June 8 from Cormoranche-sur with a journey of 191 kilometers to Salins.

– Stage 6: Friday, June 9, in the community of Nantua.

– Stage 7: the route will have a distance of 147 kilometers and will be in the Auvergne, Rhône region, on Saturday, June 10.

– Stage 8: from Le Pont-De-Claix to La Bastille, and the estimated route of the race is 152 kilometers, it will take place on June 11.

In 1947 the competition was created.

These are the Colombians at the Criterium du Dauphine



The 75th edition of the famous French competition has the participation of 147 cyclists of 29 nationalities and belonging to 21 teams.

The French round has the participation of three Colombians who are preparing for the acclaimed Tour de France. This will take place from July 1 to 23, 2023.

In the competition are Egan Bernal and Daniel Felipe Martinezwith the Ineos Grenadiers team, and Esteban Chaves with Ed Education as sponsor.

Daniel Felipe Martínez, 2020 Criterium du Dauphine champion

