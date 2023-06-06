The Argentine Vice President, Cristina Kirchnerwas dismissed (disconnected) this Monday in the case known as “money route K”in which money laundering maneuvers have been investigated by businessman Lázaro Báez, who had a close relationship with the Kirchner couple and has already been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Gregorio Dalbón, one of Fernández’s lawyers, confirmed to EFE that the federal judge Sebastian Casanello The decision was made after the prosecutor in the case, Guillermo Marijuan, asked at the end of May that the also former president (2007-2015), widow of former president Néstor Kirchner (2003-2007), stop being investigated.

“Cristina is innocent, as I have been saying for more than 7 years, of each and every one of the causes (in which she is accused),” said Dalbón, who He criticized the “years and years of television programs, of barbarities, of circumstances that all they did was undermine Cristina’s public figure”.

Marijuan had requested the dismissal of Fernández when he did not find evidence that implicates her, a position with which the complaints of the Argentine Treasury and the Financial Information Unit coincided.

ten years of cause

The “K money route” began to be investigated in 2013, still with Fernández as president, although the definitive impetus for the cause came in 2016, after a television channel broadcast images that showed Martín Báez, Lázaro’s son, counting large sums of money in a financial institution in Buenos Aires.

In 2021, a court sentenced Lázaro Báez to 12 years in prison -which a Chamber later reduced to 10- for leading a money laundering scheme obtained from public works contracts awarded during the Kirchner governments, in a trial that settled in the bench to more than twenty people, among them several children of Báez.

Báez, who was arrested in the middle of a major media operation in 2016 and who is under house arrest, defended his innocence and claimed to be a “victim” of a campaign orchestrated by the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

“Let’s remember that (officials like Marijuan) went south with a backhoe to lift the earth because they thought that the money was there. Let’s remember that Patricia Bullrich (Macri’s security minister) said that there were containers full of money, that the money was rotting as Pablo Escobar Gaviria,” Dalbón remarked today, very critical of the prosecutor’s work.

The vice president, who was sentenced for the first time last December for corruption -in another case, for irregularities in the concession of works to Báez firms when she was president-, insists that is the victim of judicial persecution aimed at outlawing it politically and to favor the opposition.

Although the prosecutor Marijuan had come to charge Fernández, in November 2018 Judge Casanello had already ruled on the former president’s “lack of merit” because he did not have sufficient evidence.

