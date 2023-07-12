Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr receives harsh punishment from Fifa

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Al Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Al Nassr.
An old dispute brings problems to the powerful Arab club.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Al-Nassrteam where the star plays Cristiano Ronaldo, has been sanctioned by FIFA without being able to sign new playersaccording to information advanced by ‘Mirror’.
(You may be interested in: Saudi Arabia, epicenter of sport: ambitious plan to change its world image)
It’s all due to a dispute he has with Leicesterto whom he owed money from a transfer.
Hard sanction to Al Nassr
This is the case for the Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa in 2018, for which Al-Nassr had to pay some 15 million euros.
An official Fifa ruling states that the Saudi team has not paid 460,000 euros plus interest.
The sanction applies to both national and international transfers, which means that currently they cannot register signings from abroad.
From Al-Nassr they indicate in their defense that the problem arose before the acquisition of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). In any case, the club would pay the amount immediately to solve the problem.
The club, where the Colombian saves David Ospina, continues with the plan to sign new footballers. He recently signed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldos #Nassr #receives #harsh #punishment #Fifa
Leave a Reply