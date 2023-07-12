Thursday, July 13, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr receives harsh punishment from Fifa

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr receives harsh punishment from Fifa

Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Al Nassr.

An old dispute brings problems to the powerful Arab club.

Al-Nassrteam where the star plays Cristiano Ronaldo, has been sanctioned by FIFA without being able to sign new playersaccording to information advanced by ‘Mirror’.

(You may be interested in: Saudi Arabia, epicenter of sport: ambitious plan to change its world image)

It’s all due to a dispute he has with Leicesterto whom he owed money from a transfer.

Hard sanction to Al Nassr

This is the case for the Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa in 2018, for which Al-Nassr had to pay some 15 million euros.

An official Fifa ruling states that the Saudi team has not paid 460,000 euros plus interest.

The sanction applies to both national and international transfers, which means that currently they cannot register signings from abroad.

From Al-Nassr they indicate in their defense that the problem arose before the acquisition of the club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). In any case, the club would pay the amount immediately to solve the problem.

The club, where the Colombian saves David Ospina, continues with the plan to sign new footballers. He recently signed Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan.

SPORTS

