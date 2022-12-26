The sports director of al nassrthe Luso-Brazilian Marcelo Salazarin reference to the possible signing of Cristiano Ronaldolimited himself to saying that the Saudi club for now “will wait” and that “at the right moment the future will be revealed.”

In an interview with the Flashscore portal, Salazar stated that he is not “authorized to say yes or no” about the incorporation of Cristiano to the team, since it is a negotiation of “enormous magnitude”.

(VAR of the World Cup final in Qatar breaks its silence for the ‘penalty that was not’)

(Unbelievable: Conor McGregor surpasses Messi and other stars in earnings)

“We are going to wait and see how things develop until the end of the year. As you must understand, this is a negotiation of enormous magnitude, not only for the club, but for the country and for world football, and it must be carried out carried out by higher authorities,” he declared.

spoke wonders

The sports director of Al Nassr was also full of praise for Cristiano, whom he considers “one of the best in the history of football.”

“He was always an example for me as an athlete, because of the will he shows to win. And then, as a Portuguese citizen, I always supported him. But at the right time the future will be revealed,” he assured.

The head of the team also addressed the criticism of the alleged low competitiveness of the Saudi Arabia League and affirmed that “criticizing what is ignored is very easy”.

“I’ve been here for five years and all the players I’ve spoken to were very positively surprised when they arrived here, especially because of the level of the league,” which has a “high sporting level,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts today, in a match of the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Portugal at the Al Zumama stadium in Doha (Qatar). See also Tour de France 2022: the stage of terror arrives, that of the pavé Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Furthermore, “living in Riyadh and with the families it has been a pleasant surprise for the players, with the schools and everything we have here.” Marcelo Salazar, 44, was born in Recife (Brazil) but became a Portuguese citizen.

Before going behind the scenes of soccer, he had a long career in futsal. On the pitch he was known as “Marcelinho” and came to represent Portugal on 51 occasions and Spanish teams such as DKV Seguros Zaragoza, Gestesa Guadalajara and OID Talavera.

Cristiano Ronaldo, currently without a club after leaving the Manchester Utd, has been linked to Al Nassr for several months and, according to information in the Spanish press, the signing is imminent. However, when asked about it during the World Cup, he limited himself to saying that “it’s not true.”

(Cristiano Ronaldo did not have a good World Cup, but look at his wife’s gift)

(Pelé: the latest, new and heartfelt message from his daughter from the hospital)

EFE