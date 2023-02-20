Monday, February 20, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: this is the luxurious mansion that he put up for sale for a fortune

February 20, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: this is the luxurious mansion that he put up for sale for a fortune


Georgina reveals the prohibitions that Cristiano Ronaldo has in his house

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

Photo:

Instagram: @Christian

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

The footballer now shines in Arabian football.

Cristiano Ronaldo He lives his new life in football in Arabia, where he has already begun to stand out with goals and assists at Al Nassr. Gone is what was his recent passage through Manchester United, and everything indicates that he has no intention of returning to the city for now.

As reported by the British media ‘The Sun’, Cristiano would have put up for sale his luxurious mansion in Manchester.

This is the house in Cheshire, where he has lived for quite some time and where he resided with his family.

The love story between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez continues to give people something to talk about.

Photo:

Instagram: @georginagio

The mansion for sale

According to English press reports, it is a mansion of more than 6 million euros. The selling price would be about 5.5 million pounds.

Jackson-Stops, the real estate agency handling the sale, has described it as a “masterpiece of modern design: an ultra-sleek main residence with a magnificent leisure suite, a two-bedroom guest area and a paddle tennis court.”

It is a large house, which has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It had areas set up to train, from a fitness room equipped with high technology to a large swimming pool and a Jacuzzi. It even has a movie theater.

It also has a large garage that can fit up to four cars, and a wine room.

However, “it is located in fields and forests, it was also close to sheep that are very noisy early in the morning,” reports the press version.

