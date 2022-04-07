Cristiano Ronaldo: This is how he defends himself against Wayne Rooney’s attacks

Cristiano Ronaldo has been criticized for his last campaign with Manchester United, which was not the best. Several of the legendary have criticized him and have even asked for his departure.

One of them has been Wayne Rooney, who on several occasions has gone against Ronaldo and the same team to which he gave everything.

forceful response



Rooney, in a Sky Sports program and current manager of Derby County, asked that Ronaldo leave the club next summer, alongside Paul Pogba, saying that the return to United of the Portuguese has not been good.

Rooney uploaded a photo next to Jamie Carragher, ex-football player and Liverpool legend, and Ronaldo did not stay with the thorn and wrote them in the comment of the image: “Two jealous”.



The DT, in addition, spoke of the impact that Ronaldo has had on the squad and warned that this transaction has not worked.



“You would have to say no,” Rooney said, when the subject was brought up at the talk show.



