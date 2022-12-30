Cristiano Ronaldo: the historic millionaire he will receive at Al Nassr, his team

Cristiano Ronaldowithout a club since the termination of his contract with Manchester United at the end of November, signed for two and a half years, until June 2025, with Al Nassr, the Saudi club announced on Friday.

“I can’t wait to discover a new football championship in a different country,” said Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old), quoted on his new club’s Twitter account and who posed with his new yellow and blue shirt, decorated with his usual number 7.

The Portuguese, according to what was disseminated, He will receive the highest salary in the history of football.

The millionaire that Cristiano Ronaldo will win

“Making history. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to even greater success, but will inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves.” , published the club.

The agreement between Ronaldo and the Saudi team will be for two and a half years. Total salary, including a business deal, will be around 200 million euros per year.

This, according to the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, is the largest salary in the history of football.

Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr shirt after contract signed until June 2025 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #ronaldo ▫️ Agreement valid for two years and half; ▫️ Total salary will be close to €200m per year, but this includes commercial deal. It’s the biggest salary ever in football. pic.twitter.com/ZnOg8lY6Wb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022

More sports news

SPORTS