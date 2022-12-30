Cristiano Ronaldo: the historic millionaire he will receive at Al Nassr, his team

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Specialists do not hesitate to say that it is the largest amount in the history of football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 30, 2022, 04:41 PM
Cristiano Ronaldowithout a club since the termination of his contract with Manchester United at the end of November, signed for two and a half years, until June 2025, with Al Nassr, the Saudi club announced on Friday.
“I can’t wait to discover a new football championship in a different country,” said Cristiano Ronaldo (37 years old), quoted on his new club’s Twitter account and who posed with his new yellow and blue shirt, decorated with his usual number 7.
The Portuguese, according to what was disseminated, He will receive the highest salary in the history of football.
The millionaire that Cristiano Ronaldo will win
“Making history. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to even greater success, but will inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls, to be the best version of themselves.” , published the club.
The agreement between Ronaldo and the Saudi team will be for two and a half years. Total salary, including a business deal, will be around 200 million euros per year.
This, according to the journalist specialized in transfers Fabrizio Romano, is the largest salary in the history of football.
Here’s Cristiano Ronaldo with Al Nassr shirt after contract signed until June 2025 🚨🇵🇹🇸🇦 #ronaldo
▫️ Agreement valid for two years and half;
▫️ Total salary will be close to €200m per year, but this includes commercial deal.
It’s the biggest salary ever in football. pic.twitter.com/ZnOg8lY6Wb
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 30, 2022
More sports news
SPORTS
December 30, 2022, 04:41 PM
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #historic #millionaire #receive #Nassr #team
Leave a Reply