Cristiano Ronaldo has ceased to be represented by his longtime agent, the Portuguese jorge mendesafter disagreements between the two about the future of the footballer’s career, according to reports in the Portuguese press.

The Público newspaper reported this Wednesday that Jorge Mendes ceased to be Cristiano’s representative in November, after the controversy between the striker and his club at the time, Manchester United. Mendes, considered the most influential agent in the world of soccer, was against the explosive interview that

Cristiano granted the English journalist Piers Morgan and his departure from Old Trafford.

Thus, and also due to the different opinions about the future of the player’s career, both chose to break their bond, which comes from the beginning of

Cristiano as a professional at Sporting de Portugal.

The differences between the two would have started with the departure of Cristiano from Juventus Turin in 2021, due to the difficulties in finding a team that meets the demands of the Portuguese star, who wanted a leading role and the Champions League.

Público also reports that his return to Manchester was marked by “bad behavior by Cristiano, most of them never made public”, and that they were “reason for United’s complaint to Jorge Mendes”.

Due to Cristiano’s delicate situation at United, absent in pre-season and with few minutes in the team, Mendes tried to find him a new club, and in November he would have received the initial offer from Saudi Al Nassr, his new outfit.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo continued to have his eyes on Europe and was confident of making a good World Cup in Qatar to get him suitors. With the elimination of Portugal in the quarterfinals against Morocco (1-0), a game from which he left in tears, he chose to recover the offer from the Riyadh club, but without Mendes’ supervision.

Your representative is now your compatriot Ricardo Regufe, who was linked to the American sportswear brand Nike for several years, and was the one who accompanied the player on his trip to Saudi Arabia.

His image rights continue to be managed by Polaris, a company linked to Gestifute de Mendes.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, was finally presented on Tuesday as a new player for Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, in a large ceremony attended by some 30,000 people.

EFE