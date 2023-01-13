Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.- The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, current player of Al Nassr, visited this Friday the training of Real Madrid in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, with a view to the final of the Spanish Soccer Super Cup, in which they will face Barcelona next Sunday.

The Portuguese wanted to hide as much as possible from the press, taking refuge on a bench on the pitch of what is now his Sports City, where he was talking with the Italian Carlo Ancelottithe Brazilian Roberto Carlos and members of the club.

A young fan from Syria fulfilled “his dream”, according to what he told the journalists present in Riyadh, by being able to take a picture with his “idol” during a training session in which, in addition to Cristiano Ronaldowas the rest of the team al nassrwho will train after Real Madrid on the same pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo visiting the Real Madrid players/EFE

Christian He was a Real Madrid player for nine seasons, in which he became the top scorer in the club’s history -451 goals in 438 official matches- and won 16 titles, including four Champions Leagues (three of them consecutively)- and two Spanish Super Cups, the trophy pursued by Ancelotti’s men in Riyadh.

The visit of Cristiano Ronaldo was one more example of the good relationship that exists between Portuguese and the Real Madrid.

After the elimination of Portugal in the Eurocup, due to the 0-1 defeat in the quarterfinals against Morocco, Christian, who was without a team after abruptly ending his second spell at Manchester United, trained for several days, and always individually and away from the current first team so as not to interfere with the team’s routine. Request to be able to train that he made directly to the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez.

We recommend you read

It is expected that Christian make his official debut with Al Nasser on Sunday, January 22, while on Wednesday the 18th he could face Argentine Lionel Messi’s PSG in a friendly in Saudi Arabia.