The Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo He was once again the star of the show on Thursday, scoring a great goal for Al Nassr in the first round of the Arab football league.

Ronaldo started as a starter in Al Nassr’s home match against Al Raed in Arab football.

The Portuguese forward scored in the 34th minute. Mané was the one who sent the cross into the area and Ronaldo got ahead of the defence and made a tremendous leap to hold on and head home a goal, making it 1-0.

Ronaldo’s goal has drawn praise on social media for his now habitual ability to meet the ball, jump past his opponents and connect with the ball with magnificent direction.

