One of the soap operas in this transfer market is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, the player wanted to leave the club to play in the Champions League and his new coach, Erik Ten Hag, says that the Portuguese is present in his plans for the next season in the Premier League.
The Portuguese striker ends his stay in Madeira and will return to Manchester, to join the rest of his teammates while his future is resolved. Manchester United will return to training at home after finishing their tour of Australia and Thailand. This is why Cristiano has decided to take a flight to Manchester to join his teammates and continue training with them even for a moment. The objective of the luso continues being the one to change of airs.
United’s Dutch coach will meet with Cristiano Ronaldo with the intention of convincing him with the new Red Devils project. Even so, the intention of the Portuguese star is to go to a club where he can play in the Champions League. In The Athletic They affirm that Cristiano, in addition to meeting with Ten Hag, will also meet with the Manchester club’s board to discuss his immediate future.
