The presentation of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi club Al Nassr It takes place at this time, after the announcement on Friday of his signing, for an estimated salary of 200 million euros (214 million dollars).

The five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or, who was playing until the World Cup in the Manchester Utdwill arrive on Monday night with his family, the club’s spokesman told AFP, Al-Walid Al-Muhaidib.

The Portuguese is received at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh (25,000 seats) starting at 7:00 p.m. local time. Follow the act here

The 37-year-old striker left Manchester through the back door, after an interview at the end of November in which he stated that he “doesn’t respect” his manager anymore Erik Tenhag, also attacking the leaders of the club.

In it Qatar World Cupr, was eliminated in the quarterfinals with Portugal, defeated by Morocco (1-0).

The signing of a world star, with a contract until 2025, is the latest episode in the efforts of rich Saudi Arabia to position itself in high-level sport, after having received F1, boxing or golf, and buying the club English

great expectation

Some denounce a “sportswashing” strategy, an attempt by the conservative regime to push criticism of its balance on human rights into the background.

In a tweet, the Sports Minister, Prince Abdulaziz ben Turki Al-Faisalpromised to “support other clubs in search of quality contracts with international stars”.

Ronaldo won five Champions Leagues (2008 with Manchester United, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 with Real Madrid), national titles in Italy (2019, 2020) with Juventus, in Spain (2012, 2017) with Real Madrid and in England (2007, 2008, 2009) with Manchester United. With Portugal, he won Euro 2016.

The Portuguese is also the top scorer of all time in the Champions League, with 140 goals.

