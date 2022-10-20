Cristiano Ronaldo, in trouble: unexpected decision made by Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, has left Cristiano Ronaldo out of the squad for the match against Chelseanext Saturday, after his rudeness against Tottenham Hotspur, when he left the field before the end of the match.

‘CR7’, in trouble

ROnaldo, on the substitute bench.

The Portuguese star, who forced his departure in the summer, alternates the titles with the bench, but he exploded by not disputing a minute in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Wednesday.

Cristiano, who had spent a good part of the match warming up, left with a minute to go until added time when he saw that he was not going to jump onto the pitch.

Ten Hag said at a press conference that he would speak with Cristiano this Thursday and the result, according to a statement issued by United, is the loss of the Portuguese this Saturday.



“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea”said the English club.

*With EFE