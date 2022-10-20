Cristiano Ronaldo, in trouble: unexpected decision made by Manchester United

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Cristiano Ronaldo misses goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo misses goal.
The Portuguese does not have a good time. The team seems to be unhappy with her attitude.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 20, 2022, 12:18 PM
Erik Ten Hag, manager of Manchester United, has left Cristiano Ronaldo out of the squad for the match against Chelseanext Saturday, after his rudeness against Tottenham Hotspur, when he left the field before the end of the match.
‘CR7’, in trouble
The Portuguese star, who forced his departure in the summer, alternates the titles with the bench, but he exploded by not disputing a minute in a 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Wednesday.
Cristiano, who had spent a good part of the match warming up, left with a minute to go until added time when he saw that he was not going to jump onto the pitch.
Ten Hag said at a press conference that he would speak with Cristiano this Thursday and the result, according to a statement issued by United, is the loss of the Portuguese this Saturday.
“Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea”said the English club.
More sports news
SPORTS
*With EFE
October 20, 2022, 12:18 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cristiano #Ronaldo #trouble #unexpected #decision #Manchester #United
Leave a Reply