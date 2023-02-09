After the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, one of which reached a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale, the number of people who lost their lives amounts to 17,000.

The catastrophe has shocked the entire world, so much so that countries like the United States, Iraq, Qatar, Israel, and Ukraine, among others, have decided to help by providing rescue vehicles, medical personnel, and emergency supplies.

In addition, soccer teams such as the Galatasaray club, which has made its facilities available to receive items such as boots, water, thermal underwear, among others; They have spoken out since Monday, February 6, so that their members and followers can contribute to the cause.

That’s not all, since players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Paulo Bonucci have agreed to collaborate in this situation. This, through the auction of his signed t-shirts.

The soccer player Merih Demiral announced on his Twitter account that the shirts of Cristiano, Bonucci and Dybala were bought by Ahlatci Holdingraising 5,000,000 euros.

Başlattığımız açık artırmada 3 form sahiplerini buldu! @AhlatciHolding satışa çıkan Ronaldo, Bonucci ve Dybala formalarını toplam 5 Milyon TL’ye satın aldı 🙏🏼 Satıştan elde edilen gelirin tamamı deprem bölgesinde kullanılmak üzere @ahbap Derneği’nin hesabına yatırıldı. pic.twitter.com/04nuCXygME — Merih Demiral (@Merihdemiral) February 9, 2023

Finally, the money collected will be deposited to the Ahbap association, whose objective is “provide all kinds of help to people in need, in kind and in cash, to strengthen the awareness of cooperation in society and to serve the construction of good people”, as mentioned on its official page.

