A few years ago, the clash between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aroused all kinds of passions, the classic among Barcelona and Real Madrid He had a special flavor for the game between the two best players in the world at that time.

They were frenetic matches that took place in Spain, the Portuguese defending the colors of the real Madrid and the Argentine those of Barcelona. However, the rivalry was diluted, after Cristiano left for the Juventus of Italy and Messiyears later, at PSG of France.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

However, football brings them together again on a playing field, it will be next Thursday, February 1 in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr measures its forces against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

The stars are the flagships of each of their teams and the duel has been classified in the world as 'The Last Dance', it would be the end of a rivalry of more than a decade, one of the longest on the football planet.

In the last hours, the expedition of InterMiami, with Messi, Suárez, Alba and Busquets at the head, landed in Riyadh to prepare for a friendly game against the home team.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

It should be noted that the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the game, since a few days ago, in the expedition of Al-Nassr for China, He suffered a series of discomforts and could not face the friendly duels.

