The turbulence it goes through Cristiano Ronaldo since last European summer in the Man Utd and the fact of not appearing in the team’s call to face the Chelsea on saturday in the Premier league inevitably raise the question about the future of the Portuguese star.

Both from a sporting and economic point of view, but also in terms of image, and as a World Cup approaches to which the 37-year-old striker could arrive lacking pace, the ‘CR7’ case seems to become untenable.

The Portuguese striker, accustomed to stringing together games as a starter since the beginning of his professional career in the early 2000s, must now settle for a substitute role in OldTrafford.

Back on the bench on Wednesday against Tottenham (2-0), Ronaldo expressed his discontent by leaving the stadium before the end of the game, which led to his being excluded from the group against Chelsea. His trainer Erik ten Hag confirmed on Friday that ‘CR7’ refused to come into play as a substitute.

“What happened in the conversation is something between Cristiano and me,” he said laconically, assuring that Ronaldo “continues to be an important element of the squad.”

Of the ten games played by the ‘Red Devils’ this season in the Premier League, five times Golden Ball he only appeared twice in the starting eleven, completing just one match.

Instead, Ten Hag prefers the English international winger Marcus Rashford. Trained at the Ajax school, the Dutch coach asks his forwards to defend. However, Ronaldo’s lack of activity off the ball, his lack of pressure, was especially noted last season.

Where could Ronaldo be again?

The question arises since last summer ‘CR7’ looked in vain for a way out to improve his goalscoring record in Champions League (140), a competition the Red Devils are not in this season.

Numerous clues were evoked, from the Bayern Munich to Napoligoing through Sporting de Portugal, his training club, but the latter lacks economic muscle for the player’s monthly salary of more than two million euros, according to estimates by the British newspaper The Guardian and Forbes magazine.

Although most of the Portuguese’s income comes from advertising and sponsorship. With annual income estimated at 110 million euros, Ronaldo is hot on the heels of Frenchman Kylian Mbappé (nearly 120 million) at the top of the ranking of highest-paid players.

In Europe, only clubs of the caliber of PSG or Manchester City they could afford to pay the current emoluments of the Portuguese star. But both teams have their squads closed and do not need a striker. The track remains of an exotic destination, like the United States. But Ronaldo might not have yet to gain from embarking on such an adventure.

All of the above would have a way, the breaking of relations between the player and United. And there is already talk of him leaving the club, of football in Europe and his possible arrival in football in USA. All to be seen.

