Season 11 of 'At the bottom there is room' is getting closer to its premiere and has already announced some of the new features that its new installment will have. On the one hand, it was known that the successful series of America TV It will feature new actors such as David Villanueva and Nidia Bermejo, as well as the return of Alex Béjar, who will once again play Laia. On the other hand, a video went viral on social networks that captured the young actress Adriana Campos Salazar recording some scenes with the Gonzales family.

However, these are not the only surprises of 'AFHS' for its viewers, since, last Thursday, the series aired a trailer in the same style as Asian series, which not only delighted its fans, but also the followers of the dramas.

What is the new trailer for 'At the bottom there is room' like?

The promotional video for season 11 of 'There is room at the bottom' is starring June and Cristobalwho live their love just as the characters in the most famous dramas do and who are followed by thousands of people around the world.

July and Cristóbal made their relationship official in the final episode of season 10 of 'AFHS'. Photo: América TV

This clip, which was spread on the social networks of America TV, first shows us both running into each other at school in a classic love story scene. After that, love at first sight arises, which takes place with romantic outings in the rain, on a bicycle and other scenes that left all fans of the sport delighted. 'Crisly'.

With this advance, the relationship between the characters of Guadalupe Farfan and Franco Pennano will be more alive than ever in the new installment of 'AFHS'which promises to delight us with several romantic moments between the two characters and that will make more than one sigh.

How did the relationship between July and Cristóbal begin in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

He 'Crisly', which was highly anticipated by fans of 'At the bottom there is room', became canon in the last episode of season 10 of the series. The moment occurred during Mike and Macarena's wedding, after she threw her bouquet and it fell into July's hands. Given this situation, 'Charo''s niece asked to repeat her launch, since she did not have a crush on her, but 'Maca' insisted that she should keep him.

Faced with this situation, July decided to keep the bouquet of flowers and took advantage of the situation to confess, in front of all those attending the event, her love for Cristóbal, who was witnessing the event and who did not think twice to approach his beloved and kiss her to everyone's surprise.

In this way, a romance began that many followers of the series requested and that finally became a reality after several events that strengthened their bond and that generates a lot of expectation for the new installment of the fiction.

When does 'At the bottom there is room 2024' start?

At the moment, there is still no confirmed date for the premiere of 'At the bottom there is room 11' and those in charge of its development did not give details about its arrival on the screen either. However, there are some aspects to take into account to be able to decipher this mystery.

Nidia Bermejo and David Villanueva are the new actors in the series, while Alex Bejar will return as Laia. Photo: Instagram América TV

After the end of season 11 of 'AFHS'América TV decided to cover the schedule with 'Súper Ada', the novel starring Maricarmen Marín, which, at the presentation event, was mentioned that it would have 60 chapters, which means that its end would be in April.

With this information, we could imagine that 'There is room at the bottom' It would return with its 2024 season in April, unless there is a change that allows its early premiere or, failing that, it is delayed a few more weeks.