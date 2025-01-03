The inability of FC Barcelona to carry out the, in other times, procedure of maintaining the registration of the players Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor in LaLiga is triggering an unexpected crisis scenario in the Barça club. President Joan Laporta, cornered by the situation, is the worst off, being pointed out as the main culprit of an unprecedented fiasco in the history of the entity. The president is credited with having taken that pattern of behavior too far, which consists of resolving at the last minute problems that require greater (or minimal) planning and having got his fingers caught in an issue whose consequences are currently unpredictable.

The club’s options are unknown, they involve bringing a particular interpretation of the rule to the court

Despite the secrecy imposed after, hours before the end of the year bells, LaLiga announced the deregistration of the two footballers, the suspense was lengthened yesterday from the club’s offices, urging the media to set today as the date for the discovery of a card up his sleeve that generated “optimism” internally. In the absence of further explanations, it is worth remembering that LaLiga, the essential body for giving the green light to the registration and license of any First Division footballer, continues to consider the case closed, referring to its latest statement: “FC Barcelona has not presented any alternative that, in compliance with LaLiga’s economic control regulations, allows you to register no player starting next January 2.” Therefore, there is no sign of any movement towards rapprochement or room for negotiation.

The footballer, dejected, attends the ceremony of confusion with an enormous dilemma: stay or leave

What the “optimism” of Laporta and his hard core, gathered in the morning at the club facilities (the president summoned the vice president Rafa Yuste, the football director Joan Soler and the treasurer Ferran Olivé), is therefore based on, is a mystery to be solved. With the door closed to the body chaired by Javier Tebas, other solutions can be proposed from the board’s perspective, probably again by filing lawsuits in court.

If LaLiga does not change its mind by surprise, the economic blow for the club will be unbearable

One of them involves clinging like a straw to article 130.2 of the Spanish Football Federation, which does not allow the same player to be registered twice in the same season unless it is for a “major cause.” Barça considers that the text of the rule gives rise to different interpretations, both in the veto of double registration in the same campaign and in the lack of time (alleged “major cause”) available to present the required documentation. However, it should be remembered that the problems in registering Olmo originated in August, with enough time to react, and were provisionally resolved thanks to Christensen’s injury. The use of the advance sale of VIP seats at the future Spotify Camp Nou as a formula to compensate for the eternal gap between wage bill and income was quickly chewed up, as a lever of urgency and always laminating assets designed for a splendid future and not for a pressing present like the current one.

The opposition is already moving between the motion of censure and the request for the president’s resignation

LaLiga, for its part, demanded reliable proof that would guarantee the economic liquidity of the box investors, an express request from the body chaired by Tebas, chastened by Laporta’s lack of word in the previous failed Barça Studios bet.

While waiting to see which rabbit Laporta pulls out of his hat this time, the biggest victims are undoubtedly the players Pau Víctor and Dani Olmo. In the case of the second, it is a top-level footballer for whom the club paid 50 million euros 5 months ago, an amount that would be lost if the footballer decides to execute the freedom clause that he agreed with the club based precisely on his difficulty. for registering players. Olmo, who would also receive his full salary until 2030 if he decided to leave, a definitive blow to the Barça coffers, continues training in a locker room whose members follow the news in amazement, trying to encourage a teammate who is beginning to show signs of despair and anger. His surroundings are losing hope. The dream of returning to the club of his life is being distorted not by his performance (he had fit into Hansi Flick’s team like a glove) but by the unfulfilled word of a president with too many broken promises in this term: Messi, return to the Camp Nou, Super League….

The scenario, suddenly, is more conducive than ever to the interests of the opposition, which moves between waiting for “explanations” from Víctor Font, who was second in the last presidential elections, before acting, or, directly , the request for resignation of the group I’m a clam through a statement that speaks of “erratic and amateur management” and “degradation of the club.”