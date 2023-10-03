The Criminal Court 2 of Granada will carry out this Wednesday the trial against the Venezuelan soccer player Darwin Machís, currently in Cádiz and who faces 18 months in prison for two alleged crimes of injuries committed during a fight in 2021, when he played for Granada.

The trial was scheduled for May 10, although the strike of justice officials forced the postponement of the hearing, which will be held at the Caleta judicial headquarters, as confirmed by judicial sources.

The footballer will be accompanied by three other defendants in this trial which will be carried out after the attempted compromise held last January ended without agreement, an act in which those involved did not accept the 18-month prison sentences requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Why is the accusation?

The international winger with Venezuela, 30 years old, He is accused of participating in a fight that occurred after 10:30 p.m. (local time) on April 4, 2021 at a location in Churriana de la Vega (Granada), a confrontation that reportedly resulted in two injuries.

The current Cádiz player would have participated along with three other people in a confrontation in which the footballer was also injured, although he did not formalize any complaint regarding the events.

According to the provisional document of the Prosecutor’s Office consulted by EFE, The facts represent two crimes of injury for which a sentence of 18 months in prison has been requested for each of the defendants.

Help from Colombian hitmen

The private accusation of one of the injured carried out by Aránguez Abogados considers that the soccer player, helped by “three Colombian hitmen”, He showed up at the place where his ex-wife was with his new partner and, without saying a word, they severely beat both this man and the friend who was accompanying them before fleeing.

This accusation also considers that the facts represent two crimes of injuries, although it has involved a sentence of five years in prison.

