Crisis in Ukraine Russia claims to have withdrawn from Crimea – US and NATO show no signs of withdrawing

Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday that some of the country’s troops would be withdrawing from the feelings of Ukraine’s border. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO had not seen any signs of a withdrawal of Russian troops.

Russia claims to have withdrawn its troops from the Crimean region, Reuters reports. A video showing tanks and military vehicles leaving the Crimea across the bridge was shown on Russian television on Wednesday. At least no outside party immediately verified the authenticity of the video.

According to the ministry, units in the southern military district had completed their planned exercises in Crimea and would return to their permanent locations.

However, some of the exercises are still ongoing. For example, military exercises in the Arctic Ocean are running just now.

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg according to NATO, there have also been no signs of a withdrawal of troops.