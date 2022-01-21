Genoa – Volotea and Cristoforo Colombo airport announced in the late evening of Friday the company’s intention to “freeze the Genoa base, inaugurated in 2017, in the face of a general dynamic market situation strongly conditioned by the effects of the pandemic, in a scenario that it is leading to a general reorganization of the entire aviation sector worldwide“.

“We are naturally sorry for this decision, which matured in the context of a relationship of strong collaboration and trust consolidated over time. Volotea, it should be emphasized, in the years preceding the pandemic led to a strong and constant growth in the number of destinations and passengers at the Genoese airport ”, affirmed in the note the managers of the airport.

“We are sorry to have to freeze our base in Genoa. Unfortunately, the current pandemic situation, in a constantly evolving context, forces us to reorganize our network. We reconfirm our proximity to the city of Genoa where for the next few months we have over 220,000 seats on sale. All our staff working at the airport were offered the opportunity to find employment at one of our other bases, and support was given for a possible move ”, is the note from the airline.

“The suspension of the base will have no impact on Volotea’s operations and on the service to travelers departing and arriving at the Genoa airport. In overall terms, air connectivity therefore does not undergo significant changes“.

Genoa Airport reiterates its desire “to confirm its strategy of recovering traffic lost following the pandemic and re-engaging the growth path undertaken in recent years, which had led it to be the first airport for growth in Italy in 2018 and recorded its historic passenger record in 2019. During the summer season 2021 it recorded a loss of traffic which gradually decreased, going from -60% in the summer to -24% in the two-month period November / December “.