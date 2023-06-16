The Minister of Health of Peru resigned this Thursday night amid harsh criticism from Congress for its management of a health crisis derived from the dengue outbreak strongest in the last five years, which has left at least 248 dead and some 147,000 infections.

“The President of the Republic, Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, accepted the resignation of the Minister of Health, Rosa Gutiérrez Palomino, whom she thanks for her hard and honest work“, announced the Peruvian presidency through his account on the social network Twitter.

Gutiérrez had announced shortly before that she presented her letter of resignation from the post of minister, during a questioning in Congress about the dengue situation in the country. Before the Congresswhere some parties had demanded that he leave the government, The outgoing minister attributed the increase in infections to the high temperatures and rains that fell in the first quarter of the year in the north of the country.

In addition, he defended mass fumigations as a tool to combat the disease. The dengue outbreak has caused the collapse of hospitals in northern regions such as Piura, one of the most affected, where 82 deaths have been registered out of a total of 248 deaths throughout Peru as of June 13.



After Brazil, Peru registers the second highest mortality rate in Latin America and its global numbers are 365 percent higher than the average of the last five years, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

Dengue is a disease endemic to tropical areas that causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most severe cases, bleeding that can cause death. It was first detected in Peru in 1984, and it Since then it has become an endemic disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned in April that dengue and other diseases caused by viruses transmitted by mosquitoes they spread much further and further under the effect of climate change.

AFP

