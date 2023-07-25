Criminal suspicions | The women got into an argument in the yard of the apartment building, now the 26-year-old is suspected of attempted murder

Two women and two men from Orimatti are suspected of crimes in a confusing chain of events that ended in attempted murder.

26-year-old a woman tried to kill a middle-aged woman with a bladed weapon at the beginning of May in Orimattila, Häme police suspect.

The district court of Päijät-Häme imprisoned a woman from Orimatti, born in 1997, on the most probable grounds at the time, on suspicion of attempted murder.

A woman born in 1969, also from Orimatti, fell victim to the act on the early evening of May 4.

Director of investigations Jari Kiiskinen according to the police, the preliminary investigation that has now been completed expanded to cover a total of eleven different crimes and four persons as suspects.

In addition to attempted murder, four assaults and one theft are suspected in the case.

The 26-year-old woman, who is still in custody, is suspected of possession of another object suitable for harm in addition to attempted murder.

The victim of attempted murder and theft, born in 1969, is suspected of assaulting a 26-year-old woman and of possessing another object suitable for harm.

In addition, men born in 1983 and 1979 are connected to the events, who are suspected of assaulting each other, and one of them also for two drug crimes and theft.

I argue all four knew each other from before. Both of the women had come together with a man they knew.

According to the police, the situation started with a disagreement between women in front of the apartment building in the yard and also progressed to a confrontation between men.

“You can already tell from the titles that the situation was confusing”.

The deadline for indictment in the case is at the end of August.

Read more: Police suspect: A woman tried to kill another woman in Orimattila