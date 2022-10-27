Thursday, October 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Criminal suspicions | A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in Malmi

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 27, 2022
in World Europe
0

According to the police, the suspected homicide took place in the apartment early on Monday.

Helsinki on Thursday, the district court imprisoned a man and a woman on suspicion of murder. Earlier this week, the police said they were investigating a suspected murder in Malmi and had arrested two suspects as a result.

According to the police, the suspected homicide took place in the apartment early on Monday. The victim was a middle-aged man. The imprisoned man and woman were both born in the 1970s.

The police have been silent about the details of what happened in order to protect the preliminary investigation.

#Criminal #suspicions #man #woman #arrested #suspicion #murder #Malmi

See also  Towel scandal on the beach – vacationers now face fines of up to 3,000 euros
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Bionic nose to restore sense of smell, test on humans with prototype glasses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.