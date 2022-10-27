Criminal suspicions | A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder in Malmi

According to the police, the suspected homicide took place in the apartment early on Monday.

Helsinki on Thursday, the district court imprisoned a man and a woman on suspicion of murder. Earlier this week, the police said they were investigating a suspected murder in Malmi and had arrested two suspects as a result.

According to the police, the suspected homicide took place in the apartment early on Monday. The victim was a middle-aged man. The imprisoned man and woman were both born in the 1970s.

The police have been silent about the details of what happened in order to protect the preliminary investigation.