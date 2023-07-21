Crimes | A house search related to Tupac Shakur’s murder was conducted at the home of the eyewitness’s wife

The investigation into Tupac Sahkur’s murder has taken a new turn after 27 years. The police focused the search on the apartment, which is related to the alleged eyewitness to the murder.

More information has leaked Tupac Shakur’s from a police search of a home related to a murder investigation. The police searched the apartment, which is said to have witnessed the murder by Duane Keith Davis to the wife.

Tells about it CNN, who has obtained a home search warrant. The apartment inspected by the police on Monday is located in Henderson, Nevada.

According to the search warrant, the police are looking for “objects that may be evidence or that may help identify the perpetrator’s identity or motive” in the apartment.

According to the list, such objects include, for example, photographs, undeveloped film strips, insurance certificates and letters, address and telephone information, diaries and other documents.

The police seized several tablet computers, an iPhone and five computers from the apartment. In addition, external hard drives, photographs, a substance “suspected to be marijuana” and newspaper articles and books that tell about Tupac’s life and death were taken from the apartment.

The police took with them, for example, a memoir written by Davis, which tells about street gangs and the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Duane Keith Davis, aka Keffe D, has himself signed up as an eyewitness to Tupac’s murder in 1996. Tupac was shot in Las Vegas in the car he was driving Marion “Suge” Knight, former CEO of Death Row Records. Davis himself has said that he was in another car that drove alongside Tupac’s car.

Suge Knight is currently in prison for manslaughter related to another incident.

Tupac’s car had stopped at the intersection. According to Davis, there were four men in the white Cadillac parked next to it. The bullets came from the back seat of the car. When questioned about this, Davis has referred to the “codes of the street”, that is, he has not helped in identifying the perpetrators.

CNN interviewed a retired police lieutenant Chris Carrollwho was the first police officer on the scene.

In terms of criminal investigation, he considers the house search to be a significant step forward.

“You know, I didn’t think anyone could even expect this. It’s been 27 years. I think everyone had already given up hope that the case would go all the way to a prosecutor. This is now the turning point that opens the reinvestigation,” Carroll tells CNN.

However, Carroll says it’s not worth waiting too long, because it’s hard to find solid evidence after so many years.

Shakur was shot several times in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. The rapper was leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand hotel. He died six days later in hospital.

Shakur, born in 1971, is one of the world’s most famous and respected rap musicians, especially a legend of American West Coast hip hop. More than 75 million copies of his records have been sold.