Crazy, daddy, crazy… (Meluk tells him)

Colombia gives reasons every day to be declared the kingdom of the world upside down. There are too many, exaggerated, and football, more was missing!, because it makes its contribution generously so that this land becomes a world power of absurdity.

Unión Magdalena already lost the category, it was relegated to B again, but They can still qualify for the semi-final home runs and be champion of the League.

Unión Magdalena returns to B.

This crazy possibility has already arisen before and, perhaps, the owners of the teams (the Dimayor) are only waiting for the one who goes to B to be the champion of the League to enter the most absurd Guinness records of all time and, there, change the descent system. It seems a joke, but it is not.

The return of Unión to B after its controversial promotion

Unión returns to B, from which it emerged with the unusual match against Llaneros, in which the defenders stood still and Magdalena came back in the 96th and 98th minutes and won 1-2. And nothing happened.

What happened with Llaneros and Unión Magdalena is not suspicious… It is a SHAME, it is the CORRUPTION of our country in sports and those players must be punished, hopefully by banning them from Colombian soccer and the teams eliminated from the national championship. @Dimayor act now… pic.twitter.com/tVWcsoSVGg — Juanito Rueda 📷🇨🇴 (@juanfotosadn) December 5, 2021

Seriously, we are “crazy, daddy, crazy.” Read it as a rapper with a very Bogota accent, very urban, very popular, very sharp and very sung, made it viral on TikTok: “Relocos, papi, relocos.” Two teams with the same owner define a place to enter the semifinals of B on the last date, and in the last play of the game, the one who is losing turns the score around with a rude penalty that obviously ended in a goal, so that it could happen. one of the two. They think we are very stupid…

The world upside down: it seems like an anecdote that Wílmar Roldán, the most important referee in Colombia, with kilometers ahead of the others, started the match between Junior and Once Caldas… and there was no ball! An oversight that cannot happen to Roldán, one of the best judges in America. It seems like another joke, but it wasn’t either.

Colombia is Locombia, and in soccer, even more so. He played for the National Team and the fault of missing the penalty against Ecuador was not the one who kicked it wrong, because it was supposedly the one who did not shoot it. Go see.

But there is more: in this upside down country with its upside down football, it turns out that the one who should be Colombia’s ‘scorer’,