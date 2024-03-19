Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Press Split

Vladimir Putin celebrates on Red Square in Moscow after the election. However, the production shows clear cracks.

Moscow – The election in Russia brought the desired result for Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin announced that 87 percent of the votes went to the president. Internationally, however, the election is viewed as an absolute farce due to coercive measures, massive intimidation, a lack of election observers and murdered and imprisoned opposition figures. Nevertheless, Putin celebrated at an election party on Monday evening. But this consecration of the Tsar also degenerated into a farce. To see this, a quick look behind the Kremlin facade was enough.

On Monday evening on Red Square, Putin not only celebrated his personal victory, but also the tenth anniversary of Russia's annexation of Crimea, which violated international law: “I congratulate you on the holiday. “Long live Russia!” Putin shouted in front of thousands of people on Red Square in Moscow. The so-called “homecoming” of the Ukrainian territories declared annexed by Moscow was “more difficult, more tragic” than hoped, said Putin. “But we did it, and this is a great event in the history of our state,” celebrated Russia’s ruler.

Putin's big election celebration: threatening text messages and selected cheering guests

The head of state appeared on Red Square accompanied by the three candidates the Kremlin had chosen to run against him. Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Dawankov and Leonid Slutsky, who had been considered completely hopeless in the election from the start, were on stage and clearly showed their Kremlin line. He had previously welcomed them to a meeting in the Kremlin, where they were able to congratulate him. This was followed by the staged celebration on Red Square. Thousands cheered the dictator and waved flags. Putin's favorite pop singer then sang the nationalist ballad with a striking appeal to those present, like the New York Times reports: “The motherland is calling. Don’t let them down.”

Vladimir Putin is celebrating his result in the election in Russia, which was condemned as a farce. © IMAGO/Kremlin

Screenshots of threatening text messages that had been sent to employers and professors had been circulating in various Telegram channels for days. The goal: Students and workers should come to Putin's ordination as a tsar, like them Republica reported. Also the New York Times reports open invitations to appear at the celebration. Even in the run-up to the election, threatening messages appeared warning voters who were supposedly critical of the Kremlin not to take part in protests around the polling stations. There were also instructions to employers and universities to bring as many subordinates as possible to the polling stations in order to increase voter turnout. A new and more aggressive approach from the Kremlin.

Putin's election party: Great consecration shows cracks – people leave before his speech

Attendance at the event on Monday was according to the exile medium Meduza only possible by invitation. These were distributed primarily to state employees and students. Long queues formed in front of the entrance, where every visitor was checked. Many stood here for hours, as the paper reports. Instead of a festive mood, the mood was tired and aggressive. Even when the concert starts at 4:30 p.m., many people are still standing in front of the entrance gate. There is a video broadcast of what is happening on the pitch. But it is constantly interrupted and has no sound anyway. The internet also doesn't work in the zone, so you can watch the concert on TV.

Putin's political career in pictures View photo series

After the concert and before Putin's speech, many of those present left Red Square and squeezed through the entrances with metal detectors, like the Italian one Republica further reported. Most people’s excuse: “We got cold.” No wonder: many were brought to Red Square in the early afternoon and waited for hours in sub-zero temperatures for the concert to begin. If they had made it through the blocked inlets.

What remains striking – also with a view to the election – is how much effort Vladimir Putin is currently putting into portraying his omnipotence. This was also clear at the tsarist-style election party. The next celebration is in May. Then the inauguration is planned. Putin is likely to give a speech here and announce his plan for the next six years. In view of his current words, it seems clear: the signs in the Kremlin continue to point to war. (rist)