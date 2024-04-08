The “CQC” stands for “driver qualification card”, it is a qualification that certifies the professional skills of those who already have one higher category driving license (C/C+E, D/D+E), necessary and indispensable to carry out the professional activity of a haulier. It is not a driver's license in its own right, but serves as an additional enablement for those who already have a category C, C+E, D or D+E driving license. Simply put, the license allows you to drive a certain type of vehicle, while the CQC certifies that you have the professional skills to do so at a working level. For example, the CQC is essential if you work as:

Bus driver

Tourist bus

NCC vehicle with more than 9 seats

Trucks with a full load mass greater than 3.5 tonnes

The CQC is therefore an extension of the driving licencea qualification which has also become mandatory in Italy following the implementation of the European Directive 2003/9/EC (with Legislative Decree 286 of 21/11/2005) for those who carry out transport activities on behalf of third parties with vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes when fully loaded for the transport of goods or people. Without the CQC together with the appropriate licence, you risk fines and will not be able to work as a professional driver.

2 types of CQC

There are two types of CQCfor the transport of goods and for the transport of people: you can hold only one or both qualifications.

Exam to obtain the CQC

On theCQC exam there are news, this time contained in decree of 5 July 2019, published in the Official Journal on 20 August. Practically, The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has changed the CQC exam methods to obtain the driver qualification card which dated back to the old system of 20 September 2013.

Now the exam has become unique: from 20 November 2019 the CQC exam is composed of a 90 minute trial in which the candidate must respond to 70 questions (40 common part and 30 specific part). They are allowed to maximum 7 errors in total. If you fail, you must wait at least a month before you can repeat the exam.

What if you had already passed the CQC exam on the common part?

If you had already taken the exam on the common part with the old procedure then you will be able to achieve the CQC responding only to 30 questions of specifications. If you fail only on the specific questions, you need to repeat only this part and not the entire exam (but no more than a year must have passed since the certificate of attendance of the initial qualification course was issued.

CQC renewal

On the methods of CQC renewal and for the new CQC examthe law has changed with different regulatory innovations that simplify its achievement. The professionals behind the wheel of trucks and bus who need to work with Driver Qualification Cards they know well that the subject is broad and complex: it is also updated and you have to keep up with it. So let's see what they are the news on the CQC renewal and then what changes about the new CQC exam. How is the CQC renewed? What is the new CQC exam like?

CQC new simplified legislation, when it changes

With the new legislation in force from 20 November 2019 obtaining the CQC is easier, there is now only one exam (previously there were 2 exams) –

CQC license qualification C/C+E, D/D+E

CQC RENEWAL, how to obtain it

Regarding the CQC renewalMeanwhile, let's say straight away that all the circulars subsequent to the Ministerial Decree of 20 September 2013 (which implemented the European Directive 2003/59) have been replaced by Summary circular no. 18,559 of 7 June 2019.

Let's go in order and check how to obtain the CQC and how to renew it if it has expired with the 13 news you need to knowwho can ask for it, if it is indispensable, the necessary documentation, the conversion of a CQC from abroad to the Italian one, how to request the authorization, etc. etc.

13 news on the CQC renewal and new exam

1. KB release to all CQC holders

The owners of CQC people they can request with a specific request the KB releaseto find out how to do it, everything is explained in detail in the circular.

2. When can the CQC exam be avoided?

To find out whether you have to take the CQC or not, keep in mind that the characterizing requirement is the professionalism. Even if the vehicles are used to transport goods or passengers for private and non-commercial purposes, if the drivers are employed with the qualification of chauffeurs, then they must have it.

3. The CQC for documentation can no longer be obtained

THE deadlines for recognizing acquired rights have expired, the Circular specifies why in detail.

4. The holder of a CQC qualification obtained abroad can request conversion in Italy

If the Italian driving license has expired, first the license is renewed and then the CQC renewal is issued by presenting the new application for the issuance of CQC licence. The Circular contains all the details and how to do it step by step.

5. Recognition of the CQC revoked following license conversion for transfer abroad

If the CQC revoked due to transfer abroad is still valid, is it possible to restore it, what should I do? It's all explained in the Circular.

6. Request for authorization for CQC courses with revenue stamp

Driving schools and training institutions must attach the tax stamp to the request for authorization to carry out CQC courses.

7. Teachers of CQC courses must have valid qualifications

The teachers of the CQC courses must demonstrate that they have followed the refresher courses, even if they have been authorized. It wasn't specified before.

8. CQC courses at the company headquarters, now it is more difficult

Courses organized within companies can only be attended by company employees. Driving schools must obtain specific authorization from the Motor Vehicle Authority. Details on how to do this are in the Circular.

9. New code 107 for age limits on CQC

The new code 107 indicates the exemption from the age-related driving limit, the Circular specifies how to do it. At the end of the training course the CQC license has the code 95 and the national code 107.

10. Exercises on the motorway, main extra-urban roads are also fine

If the driving school is located too far from the motorway, the CQC exercises can also be carried out on main extra-urban roads.

11. Course start communications. What is meant by 3 working days?

The Circular explains that if, for example, the communication for the start of the CQC course is presented on Monday: the course can start on Friday (unless Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are holidays).

12. Reinstatement of an expired CQC

If the holder renounces the CQC, without renewing it, and later changes his mind, he will have to attend the supplementary course again. Details and explanations on how to do it in the Circular.

13. CQC review examination

The entire CQC review examination procedure has been rewritten in the Circular.

How does the CQC extend people to things or vice versa?

If you want to extend theCQC exam from people to things or vice versa then you only need to support one 40 minute exam with 30 questions. Here they can only be done 3 errors However.

Finally, if you already have a certificate of professional suitability then you will only have to take a 40-minute exam with 50 questions and a maximum of 4 errors allowed.

CQC exam video: what changes with the new law

