There is no doubt that 2022 is a year in which Ninja Turtles fans fed themselves to their hearts content. And not because of the pizzas that these characters love, but because of the two games that came out: Shredder’s Revenge and The Cowabunga Collection, the latter being a compilation of the arcades and titles that came out in the era of the NES, SNES, Genesis, and Game Boy.

At the time of writing this note, The Cowabunga Collection It has been 5 months since it came out on PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS and PC, in other words, it is as it came to the world, however, a new patch has arrived which not only adjusts game functions, adds several that felt missing.

For example, Game Boy games now have more filters to make you feel like you’re going back to that time when you used up AA batteries like crazy and reached for a lamp when playing games at night.

There were also various tweaks to the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games that had some issues and options. Even the arcade versions of Turtles and Time can already adjust the difficulty.

Ninja Turtles games in 2022

The Ninja Turtles returned in 2022 in a way that many were waiting for, especially for a small detail: we didn’t have a new game and the classics couldn’t be enjoyed as we wanted.

Now with Shredder’s Revenge we got a title that felt really fresh, with strong gameplay mechanics and a multiplayer gaming experience that many still enjoy to this day.

Likewise and capitalizing on this fact, konami he got his act together and released a compilation – with the help of Nickelodeon – of the most memorable games that came out in the 8 and 16-bit era, including those arcades that only took money from us.

Thanks to these two titles, TMNT fans had a very decent year.

What do you think of these adjustments? Will you enter this gaming experience again?