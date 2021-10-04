Green light from the European drug agency Ema for the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. The EU regulatory body’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) concluded that “an extra dose of the Comirnaty * (BioNTech / Pfizer) and Spikevax * (Moderna) vaccines can be given to people with severely weakened immune systems, at least 28 days after the second dose “. In this case it is an ‘additional’ dose to be understood as completion of the primary vaccination cycle. As for the ‘booster’ dose, intended as a booster for people with a normal immune system, with the aim of enhancing the response against Sars-CoV-2, the CHMP has evaluated the Comirnaty data for now and concluded that “the booster dose can be considered at least 6 months after the second dose, for people aged 18 and over”. Evaluation still in progress, however, for the recall with Spikevax.