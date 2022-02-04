“We are finally in a phase” of the covid pandemic “which appears to be different from previous months”. Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in a video message at the Aiom event ‘Global challenges and cancer’. “We still need to keep our feet on the ground – he underlines – and still have the utmost caution but for the first time in many weeks we are looking at numbers that are finally improving”. “The cases are still very high and attention and caution are needed – continues the minister – But thanks to vaccines and the correct behavior of people we are recording a decrease in the number of infections and a reduction in hospitalizations. We hope that these numbers continue to fall. it will be able to open a new phase “.