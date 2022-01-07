Covid in Italy, incidence doubled to 1,669 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants and a sharp increase in national RT, now at 1.43. 10 Regions and autonomous provinces at high risk, 11 at moderate risk, while there was an increase in intensive care (at 15.4%) and in ordinary hospitalizations, at 21.6%. There is also a strong increase in cases not associated with transmission chains. These are the main data of the weekly report of the control room, reported by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss).

Read also

DOUBLED INCIDENCE

The weekly incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy continues to increase rapidly, reaching 1,669 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week from 31 December 2021 to 6 January 2022, and more than doubled compared to the previous week (24 December – 30 December) when it was 783 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the flow data of the Ministry of Health.

STRONG RISE NATIONAL RT

Furthermore, in the period from 15 to 28 December 2021, the average Rt index calculated on symptomatic cases was, at national level, equal to 1.43 (range 1.23 – 2), a sharp increase compared to the previous week and well above the epidemic threshold. The report also shows a strong increase in the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization equal to 1.3 (range 1.27-1.32) at December 28, 2021 compared to 1.11 (range 1.08- 1.13) of 12/20.

INTENSIVE CARE AT 15.4%

Nationally, the average employment rate by Covid patients in intensive care departments is 15.4% (according to the daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of January 6) compared to 12.9% (survey as of December 30). The percentage of employment of crimes in the medical area at national level also increased sharply, rising to 21.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of January 6) compared to 17.1% recorded on December 30.

10 HIGH RISK REGIONS AND PROVINCES

In Italy 10 Regions and Autonomous Provinces are classified as high risk, of which 3 due to the impossibility of assessment, while 11 are classified as moderate risk. Among these, 6 Regions / Pa are at high probability of high-risk progression. Furthermore – reports the report – almost all the Regions / PA report at least one single resilience alert, while 10 report multiple resilience alerts.