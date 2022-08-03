“Either we are counting them badly but it seems not, or we are treating them badly but I have no data to say, or who knows what else”

“Even today 171 deaths from Covid” in Italy. “Either we are counting them badly (but apparently not), or we are treating them badly (I can suspect it, but I have no concrete elements to say it), or who knows what else. Certainly the authorities must clarify the situation immediately”. Thus on Twitter the virologist Roberto Burioni, professor at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, comments on the number of deaths that stands out in the daily bulletin on the progress of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic. According to today’s bulletin, there are 45,721 new coronavirus infections in Italy and 171 deaths.