There are 20,677 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Tuesday 14 December 2021, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection bulletin and the Ministry of Health. There are also another 120 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 776,563 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 2.6%. There have been 93 admissions to intensive care since yesterday, 863 patients in total. Patients with symptoms are 212, 7,163 in total.

In 24 hours, 13,908 were cured, bringing the total of people who have overcome the virus since the beginning of the emergency to 4,826,443. To date, in Italy the Covid positives are 297,394, 6,637 more than yesterday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 135 thousand have been victims of the Coronavirus.



THE DATA OF THE REGIONS

LOMBARDY – There are 3,830 coronavirus infections in Lombardy today, 14 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded another 20 deaths. According to data from the Lombardy Region, the swabs carried out were 172,462, for a positivity index of 2.2%. There were 20 deaths, for a total of 34,619 since the start of the pandemic. 1,185 people are hospitalized in the region’s hospitals, 50 more than yesterday, and 146 (+3) in intensive care.

There are 1,336 new coronavirus positive cases registered in the last 24 hours in the province of Milan, of which 515 in Milan city. In Bergamo there are 216, in Brescia 385, in Como 195, in Cremona 121, in Lecco 85, in Lodi 85, in Mantua 221, in Monza and Brianza 384, in Pavia 199, in Sondrio 17 and in Varese 401.

VENETO – New peak of infections from Covid in Veneto, with over 4 thousand new positives. To be exact, 4,088 new coronavirus cases are registered today, December 14, according to the Region’s bulletin.

Decisive increase in the number of deaths too, in the last 24 hours there have been 19 victims. The total of positives since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 558,205, while that of deaths to 12,084. Veneto citizens in isolation break through the threshold of fifty thousand: they are 52,020. And, there are a total of 1,139 Covid patients in hospitals in the Veneto: 997 are those hospitalized in non-critical areas, with an increase of 81 cases, while in intensive care today there are 142 patients.

SARDINIA – 162 new coronavirus infections registered today, December 14, in Sardinia, according to the bulletin with Covid data from the Region. Processed in total, between molecular and antigenic, 12905 swabs. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 6 (1 less than yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 88 (5 fewer than yesterday). There are 3290 cases of home isolation (8 fewer than yesterday). The death of a 73-year-old man residing in the province of Southern Sardinia is recorded.

CAMPANIA – There are 1,304 new coronavirus infections today 14 December 2021 in Campania, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 7 deaths.

The 1,304 new cases emerged from the analysis of 40,433 tests. Of the 7 new deaths, 6 occurred in the last 48 hours and one occurred previously, but recorded yesterday. In Campania, 28 Covid patients are hospitalized in intensive care and 381 Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards.

LAZIO – There are 1,921 new coronavirus infections today 14 December 2021 in Lazio, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 10 deaths. In Rome 879 cases of positivity.

Today in Lazio “out of 17,735 molecular swabs and 37,661 antigenic swabs for a total of 55,396 swabs, 1,921 new positive cases are recorded (+451), 10 deaths (+2), 816 hospitalized (-5), 109 therapies intensive (-5) and +899 the healed. The ratio between positives and swabs is 3.4%. Cases in Rome city are at 879 “reports the councilor for Health and Social and Health Integration of the Lazio Region, Alessio D ‘ Amato, in the bulletin at the end of today’s videoconference of the regional task force for Covid-19 with the general managers of the ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital.

“The estimates of the Rt value elaborated by Seresmi are stable around the value 1. This is an important figure that must be consolidated – underlines D’Amato – Furthermore, no other cases relating to the Omicron variant have emerged from the sequencing. ‘attention, over 55 thousand vaccinations were carried out yesterday, 17% more than the target “.

CALABRIA – There are 459 new coronavirus infections today 14 December 2021 in Calabria, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. One death is recorded.

The 459 new infections were detected on 8,578 swabs carried out. +242 are the healed. In total in Calabria there are 1,532 deaths since the beginning of the emergency. The bulletin also records +216 currently positive, +202 in isolation, +15 hospitalized and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 20).

SOUTH TYROL – There are 473 new coronavirus infections in South Tyrol and 3 deaths according to the numbers of today’s covid bulletin, 14 December 2021. The laboratories of the Healthcare Company in the last 24 hours have carried out 1,347 PCR swabs and registered 90 new cases positive. Also 383 positive antigen tests. At the provincial level, a total of 751,421 swabs have been carried out on 267,742 people to date.

Covid patients hospitalized in normal hospital wards are 86, those in isolation in the Colle Isarco facilities 7 and those in intensive care are 22, one more than yesterday. Overall deaths (including retirement homes) have been 1,277 since the beginning of the pandemic, +3 in the last 24 hours.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA – There are 458 new coronavirus infections today 14 December 2021 in Friuli Venezia Giulia, according to data and numbers from the latest Covid-19 bulletin of the Region. There are another 7 deaths. In detail, today in Friuli Venezia Giulia on 6,440 molecular swabs 360 new infections have been detected, with a positive percentage of 5.59%. There are also 23,211 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 98 cases (0.42%) were detected. 28 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 313 patients are present in other wards. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi.

The overall deaths amounted to 4,085, with the following territorial subdivision: 956 in Trieste, 2,060 in Udine, 736 in Pordenone and 333 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 127,380, the clinically healed 310, while those in isolation are 7,753. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 139,869 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 33,708 in Trieste, 59,391 in Udine, 27,613 in Pordenone, 17,218 in Gorizia and 1,939 from outside the region. The total of positive cases was reduced by 3 units following an antigen test not confirmed by subsequent molecular swab and following two positive tests removed after case review.

SICILY – There are 1,037 coronavirus infections in Sicily today, 14 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded another 8 deaths. 627 patients have been discharged or recovered. There are currently 16,906 positives on the island – 402 more than yesterday – and of these 426 are hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 48 in intensive care with three new entries and 16,432 are in home isolation.

VALLE D’AOSTA – There are 103 coronavirus infections in Valle d’Aosta today, 14 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. There are no deaths. The total number of people infected with the virus since the beginning of the epidemic today rises to 13,944. The current positives are 780 of which 21 hospitalized and two in intensive care.

The total healed are 12,681, +59 compared to yesterday. The total cases tested are 100,482, the swabs carried out to date 317,789. The deaths of people who tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta since the beginning of the emergency are 483.

BASILICATA – There are 174 new coronavirus infections today 14 December in Basilicata, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin. There are no deaths. There has therefore been a leap in cases in the region in the last 24 hours: 168 concern residents, out of a total of 1,477 molecular swabs. Of the new cases, 49 are in Lauria and 39 in Matera.

There are 20 healed or negativized Lucanians. The number of hospitalized patients is also increasing, they are 25 (+4): 7 in Potenza and 18, of which 1 in intensive care, in Matera. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are 1,539 (+148).

TUSCANY – There are 662 coronavirus infections in Tuscany today, 14 December 2021, according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin anticipated by governor Eugenio Giani on Telegram. “The new cases registered in Tuscany are 662 out of 43,193 tests of which 10,497 molecular swabs and 32,696 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 1.53% (7.1% on the first diagnoses)”, writes Giani. The rate of new positives falls, yesterday it was 4.36% (14.7% on the first diagnoses).

APULIA – There are 401 new coronavirus infections today 14 December in Puglia, according to data from the latest covid-19 bulletin.

There are another 6 deaths. The new cases, identified through 27,096 swabs, are divided as follows by province: Bari: 67; Bat: 63; Brindisi: 17; Foggia: 62; Lecce: 111; Taranto: 94; Residents outside the region: 10; Province under definition: -23. There are 5,564 people currently positive, 133 hospitalized in non-critical area, 23 people in intensive care. Overall data: 284,125 total cases, 5,073,488 swabs performed, 271,636 recovered, 6,925 deaths.

ABRUZZO – There are 239 (between the ages of 1 and 85) coronavirus infections in Abruzzo today according to numbers and covid data from the region’s bulletin. One dead recorded. 122 patients (numbers unchanged compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 13 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 5636 (+106 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 4,391 molecular swabs and 12,048 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 1.45 percent.

EMILIA ROMAGNA – There are 1,845 new infections from Coronavirus in Emilia Romagna according to today’s bulletin, Tuesday 14 December 2021, with data from the Region. The table refers to another 23 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 41,927 swabs were processed, including 6,862 rapid antigen tests, with a positive rate of 4.4%. The average age of new positives is 38. Since yesterday, 562 people have healed. In isolation at home 33,755 people.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 516 new cases; followed by Modena (240), Rimini (205) and Reggio Emilia (204). Then Ferrara (137) and Ravenna (120); then Piacenza (93), Forlì (92), Parma (87) and Cesena (84). Finally, the Imolese district with 67 new cases.

There are 92 patients admitted to intensive care, 4 more since yesterday, 1,001 those in the other Covid departments, 3 fewer than yesterday.

PIEDMONT – There are 1,850 new infections from Coronavirus in Piedmont today, Tuesday 14 December 2021, according to Covid-19 data in the latest bulletin of the Region. 3 people have died since yesterday. In the last 24 hours, 65,164 swabs were processed, of which 54,660 were antigenic with a positive rate of 2.8%. Of the 1,853 new cases, 1,141 were asymptomatic (61.6%).

Non-intensive care patients are 597, 18 more than yesterday. There are 53 hospitalized in intensive care, 4 more than yesterday. There are 19,016 people in home isolation.