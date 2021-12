In the last 24 hours, they have registered in France 63,405 new infections, the highest number since last April. Last Tuesday there were 59,019 cases. The Santé France bulletin reports 158 dead, while in hospitals there are 14,819 patients, of which 2,792 in intensive care.

As for vaccines, 77.6% of the population received one dose and 76.1% the second. Nearly 16 million have also had the third.