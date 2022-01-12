Vaccination rates, predominant variant, use of masks or not are some of the elements to be modified.

Video games do not avoid Covid-19, and this time we are not referring to the logistics problems derived from the pandemic and the misfortunes that accompany it, but to its use as a source of inspiration to bring all kinds of related experiences to the public. The last one is named Covid Simulator, and allows users to simulate different work environments by modifying a large number of parameters.

Vaccination rates, use of masks, predominant variant o number of employees are some of the elements that the player can change to create their scenarios and find out if their company is capable of continuing to be profitable. In addition, the game takes into account the presence or absence of anti-vaccines among the hired personnel, including the importance of the means to combat the pandemic.

The experiences can be quite varied. The present here has played a first game without much success, taking advantage of its demo version, which can be downloaded completely free via Itch.io. You can also buy a full edition with a greater number of options in exchange for $ 2.99. Later, on January 25, the launch of Covid Simulator on Steam is set.

From Kotaku Sisi Jiang shares more detailed prints on the experience, explaining how it has been possible to make the company profitable with high vaccination rates. Naturally, there are other ways to achieve victory, and users will be able to unleash their creativity. Covid Simulator, on the other hand, reminds us of the success of Plague Inc: Evolved, which triggered its activity in the confirmatory.

