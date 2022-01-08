Crisanti says “it makes no sense to impose the vaccination obligation on fifty-year-olds in this way, also because the effects will be seen in months and the virus will continue to circulate, we could close, we could have done other containment interventions and instead …”

It would have been better for everyone to have an obligation, in my opinion. It is clear that it is a symbolic obligation. The obligation takes effect when the Green pass is requested. Knowing that you can’t vaccinate the one you don’t want to vaccinate. But you have to get the vaccine without fuss

It will go as with the requirement that there was a hexavalent vaccine for children. You decide not to get the vaccine, you can get a fine, you contest it, etc, etc …

Yes exactly

But what sense does it make to distinguish the fifty-year-old from the forty-eight and so on? Why get people who have high or very high antibodies or are already immunized to get the vaccine, people who are exempt due to pathology or who should be exempted for some pathologies …

So … it is clear that it would have been better to put the obligation on everyone, in my opinion. It is true that the disquisition on some things is there but also in vaccines for children no analyzes are done. It’s a whim now… those who have adverse events are rare… they are special situations. Let’s say it’s true: those who have had the disease have some heavier adverse events. But how do you make a disquisition to say this yes and this no?

However, we have seen from the analyzes of Ema on the adverse reactions that many have died or those who have had serious adverse reactions …

It’s not like there are so many …

The latest number that Ema gives is 8077 deaths post vaccine …

But in the face of how many millions of doses of vaccines?

Yes, with millions of doses but there are …

Then you have to see if it is a first stage or specific analysis. Also in Italy, Aifa writes that there are 608-609 but then 7 are verified

On those 608-609 deceased I asked Aifa: “Sorry but you have done some autopsies to verify these numbers you give, whether the thesis is for or against, that is, we want to know the truth of what is happening”. No autopsies have been done. But it would make sense to have different intervention protocols, but I say it in general, also to prevent people from ending up right in the hospital. Even the famous territorial medicine, not the do-it-yourself treatments, but the territorial medicine, the real one, where did it go?

Eh … we already knew that there would be chaos, beyond good practices and ways of protecting health, the Italian model is still that of the “family doctor” and “hospital”. The Lombardy Region itself was already working before Covid on what was the management of chronic patients, taking charge … But in fact, Covid has shown this weakness in a historical phase. Then family doctors often want to be on their own …

We understood this from the findings, even if many of them moved very differently, the majority of family doctors disappeared from the radar because with Covid almost no one visits people anymore, not even auscultates them … And after so many words, even in the PNRR there is no euro for the medicine of proximity to the person …

Districts must have existed since ’78, this was foreseen by law 833. There is a bit of the lobby of family doctors that is transversal to the constitutional and also extra-institutional arch, a bit of other lobbies in the sector …

But people cannot die, we cannot die, because there is a question of power! It is madness! For months I myself have written about the South Korean model: after an hour or two that you suspect you have Covid, a trained and protected doctor arrives at your home, visits you, isolates you and heals you and people do not end up in hospital. They haven’t had a minute of lockdown and have 5,000 deaths since the pandemic started. This is why people trust institutions …

It is clear that there has been a proactive approach there, a remarkable thing that does not happen in our democracies

But South Korea is a democracy …

But we are there, they are very framed … there is a different attitude of the population. If the institutions say one thing then they are not joking. Here instead, but also in France throughout the West, throughout Europe. people are less proactive. Here there is even the doubt of the conspiracy in those who do things (laughs)

There is no conspiracy, I see a problem of vision and different approaches. But returning to Crisanti, he said “the infections will increase and we will do nothing but clog the hospitals and it makes no sense to do an operation like this” …

In my opinion, what has been done is there. It had to be done. It was done belatedly but it is a topic that has finally cleared customs, I don’t know how to say. But if we were to give a vote to this intervention, it is 6 minus less as a judgment. It is a political mediation, in a very broad context, where, in the end, an unpopular action does not like anyone and everyone tries to make a small thing for himself. So there are those who saved those of the swimming pools, there is the other who saved I don’t know which sector (laughs) …

Oh my… But couldn’t you first prepare them properly and then force GPs to visit people at home, as they do in South Korea I mean, and avoid all the chaos?

In the first phase they were devastated, some people even died …

Yes, yes … of course, they weren’t prepared …

… The fundamental element is that there is a lack of general practitioners. In many regions they are missing. Many have also retired

Perhaps it was necessary to intervene in a military way on that front there, with assumptions, to go there with force?

It had to be done at an earlier stage. Until now, family medicine was almost a second choice compared to the hospital part and the family doctor is also a role that has been lost. Even if he’s that important he doesn’t have that appeal, everyone wants to be … neurosurgeon

Yes … I understand … a disaster. What predictions do you make now, as far as it is possible to make a prediction?

The opening of the schools will be a mess, consolidating what has already happened. The family has already become infected during the holidays and even the children have become infected or infected. Now they will go to school… It is typical… I am one of the few who can boast experience in the epidemiological course of influenza and respiratory infections. I’ve always said: enough with arms and hugs. It sounds like a small thing but it isn’t. And the opening of schools brings the classic period of the onset of the flu. Now Covid has also entered this phase. We must consider this pandemic as the waves of a stone in a pond, with variations on the theme. If the virus had remained more stable we would have had a not so impressive wave, but here having a virus with a crazy contagiousness we find ourselves, in this phase, as if another stone had ended up in the pond

But it seems to me that inadequate practical tools are also used. Beyond the vaccine, the vaccine is fine, but will there be other tools that can be used or not?

How can transport be increased? It would be nice but it’s impossible. Or: controlled ventilation with disinfection systems, nice but does it have to cost? Crazy and the reaction times are long. Even the doctors … we are few. It takes 10 years to get them back

Maybe a massive recruiting plan was needed there …

But how do you do it !? There are no doctors having giving an initial closing filter upon entry into universities

So somehow, he tells us, we are forced into this delirium … do I understand correctly?

We are in an emergency situation and we suffer damage that we cannot manage. After all in Eastern Europe it went worse. There the institutions have let things go a little bit with not very good consequences for the people, but perhaps they have resolved the matter more quickly. There are three approaches: there is the Chinese one or even the Korean one, the Chinese one is even more dirigiste obviously, let’s call it that (laughs). Then there is that of Eastern Europe or the South of the world, such as Africa which was less affected because they are younger, therefore they have a lower mortality. Then there is our system, the European one, where we have chosen a mitigation mechanism. It has been said: we govern a balance in which we isolate cases. This was our political choice, beyond the acrobatics, also because there is no manual, we do something knowing that if you let go of all the curve it climbs like a mountain. Because of our culture and the way our world is, we are forced into trench warfare to keep lives, the economy and the rest going. If we close then we find the parties that must protect these and those. It is not easy. The trench warfare continues.