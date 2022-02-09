In one week, the number of Covid patients hospitalized in Italy decreased by 3.7%. Therefore, “the curve of hospitalizations in Covid wards is slowly falling”. This was revealed by the Fiaso report, the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, which counted 2,025 patients in sentinel hospitals on 8 February compared to 2,103 on 1 February. In the ordinary wards the decrease in patients is 3.3% (the total number of patients goes from 1,908 to 1,845).

The report also highlights a double-digit reduction for pediatric hospitalizations monitored in the 4 pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of sentinel hospitals that adhere to the Fiaso network. The percentage of hospitalizations drops by 11.3%.

In detail, 61% of hospitalized patients are between 0 and 4 years old, 24% between 5 and 11 years, 15% between 12 and 18 years. In particular, infants, from 0 to 6 months, make up 26% of the total and among them only 48% have both parents vaccinated. On the other hand, the data relating to the presence of both no vax parents in 31% of hospitalized newborns is of concern. In the remaining cases, 17% have only the father vaccinated and 4% only the mother.